US Bancorp DE Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 123.1% in the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 16.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Outfront Media by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 86.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OUT. ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

