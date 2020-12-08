US Bancorp DE Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,331,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 233,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $124.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $758.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

