US Bancorp DE Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

