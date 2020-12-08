US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equitable were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 32.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NYSE EQH opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

