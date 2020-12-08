US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

