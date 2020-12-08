US Bancorp DE Sells 17,219 Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in WPX Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in WPX Energy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in WPX Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.