Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 296.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Apple by 282.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $121,017,000 after purchasing an additional 772,070 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 745.1% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 150,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 319.0% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,124 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.58. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.