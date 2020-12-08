Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Vectrus worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter worth $6,906,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $587.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.62. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectrus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

