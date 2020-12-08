Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Director Purchases $108,500.00 in Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VSTM stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $383.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.78 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

