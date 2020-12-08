Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Clearwater Paper worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 333,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLW opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

