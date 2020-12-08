Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,937 Shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of PDL BioPharma worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 540.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,452,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,141 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 11.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,107,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 32.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 842,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 205,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 4.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 706,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,038,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.33. PDL BioPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

In related news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $97,125.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,728,150.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Lee Bazaar sold 33,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $80,912.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,515 shares in the company, valued at $170,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,261 shares of company stock valued at $692,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDLI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

