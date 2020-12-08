Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,550 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of The St. Joe worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 35.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 125.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 45.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 189.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

