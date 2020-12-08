Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESPR. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.