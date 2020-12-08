Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,321,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $575.36 million, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

