Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Glatfelter worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Glatfelter by 79.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Glatfelter by 29.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glatfelter Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

