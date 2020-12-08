Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $671,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -0.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

