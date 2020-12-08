Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $685,000 Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 133,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nelnet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nelnet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nelnet by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NNI opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.66. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The business had revenue of $306.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

