Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $706,000 Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,059 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $47,958,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $20,916,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $17,188,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DEI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

