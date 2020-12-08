Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,418,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $80,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,503 shares of company stock worth $2,292,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.33. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.