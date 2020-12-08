Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,500 Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Centogene worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNTG. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 103.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 637.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTG opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $225.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. Centogene has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kempen & Co initiated coverage on Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

