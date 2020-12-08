Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Bridge Bancorp worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDGE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc purchased 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $460,229.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,816 shares of company stock valued at $489,096 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $492.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

