Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $611,662.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,882.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,827 shares of company stock worth $927,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $865.95 million, a PE ratio of -70.41 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

