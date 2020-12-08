Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 173.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Xencor by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

