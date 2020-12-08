Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,280 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000.

EEMS stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.