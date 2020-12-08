Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,132 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 7.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,768,000 after purchasing an additional 553,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

