Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,686 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $302,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,921 shares of company stock worth $16,864,494 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

