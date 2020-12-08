Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,701 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

