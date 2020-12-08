Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

ONTO stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 482,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,696,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,587 shares of company stock worth $4,296,134 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.