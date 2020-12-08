Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCL. Bank of America increased their price target on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

