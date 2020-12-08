Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Warrior Met Coal worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 652.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $952.57 million, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $23.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

