Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Waters by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.58.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $236.49 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.09.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.