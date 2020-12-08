Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Apple were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 303.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.58. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

