Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (DND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE: DND) in the last few weeks:

12/7/2020 – Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$35.00.

12/7/2020 – Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$38.00.

12/1/2020 – Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

11/26/2020 – Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

DND stock opened at C$36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. Dye & Durham Limited has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.96.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

