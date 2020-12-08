Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 428.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 357,026 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TACO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 145,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,922.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,735.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $566,720 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TACO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO).

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.