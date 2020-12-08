Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post $324.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.90 million. Hexcel posted sales of $564.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Hexcel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hexcel by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

