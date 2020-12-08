Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 357.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $332,483.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,233 shares of company stock worth $2,307,686. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ZYME stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

