Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Bernard Jin Kim Sells 11,985 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -295.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zynga by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 48.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 201.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.