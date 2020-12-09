$103.61 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report $103.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.10 million and the highest is $111.80 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $111.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $418.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.30 million to $437.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $431.52 million, with estimates ranging from $402.30 million to $463.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

