1,564 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

