1,958 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

