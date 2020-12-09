$2.65 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post $2.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.80 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 170.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $78.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.13 million to $80.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $92.20 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $179.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

VIR stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -4.98. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.57.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

