2,157 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,234,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,501 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,887,000 after acquiring an additional 384,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

