$3.47 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to post sales of $3.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the highest is $4.00 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $139.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $120.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $189.13 million, with estimates ranging from $155.20 million to $216.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

OSW stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.50. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

