35,243 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 374.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 289.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 594,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 442,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 155.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 571,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 347,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 448.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 253,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTI. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.