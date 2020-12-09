4,473 Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Methanex by 2,467.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

