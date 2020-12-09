47,689 Shares in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 22.7% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $387.98 million, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 3.33. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

