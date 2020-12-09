54,215 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SelectQuote by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

SLQT opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 16.08 and a current ratio of 16.08. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.31. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

