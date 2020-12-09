575 Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 104.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Balchem by 175.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.55. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

