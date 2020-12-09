$607.49 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post $607.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $630.86 million and the lowest is $596.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $531.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

NYSE PEAK opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

