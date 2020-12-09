7,037 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 280.6% in the third quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

